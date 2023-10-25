Pinellas County School District has 110 teacher vacancies, hosting recruitment session to fill positions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The ongoing teacher shortage is not unique to local school districts; it’s still happening nationwide.

“If you can’t make rent, and I know teachers, educators, that are renting a room because they can’t afford an apartment,” said Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association President Lee Bryant.

Bryant believes there are many reasons teachers have been leaving the profession.

“One of them is salary, absolutely. But in some places, the pay is much better than it is in Florida. I mean, we’re 48th. All but two states, the pay is better than it is here in Florida,” said Bryant.

Florida’s teacher shortage is hitting record highs and is one of the worst in the country.

“There are a lot of social pressures on teachers around the country that are also driving people out of the field,” said Bryant.

Bryant is one of many people who has been working to improve the situation for teachers, including fighting for better pay.

The Pinellas County School Board just approved an agreement with the PCTA at Tuesday’s board meeting to raise average salaries by 4.5%.

That agreement includes raising the starting pay to $52,000 for teachers.

Leaders hope this will help with recruiting efforts.

Currently, the Pinellas County School District has 110 instructional vacancies. The district has about 6,300 instructional staff.

As part of an ongoing effort to fill those spots, school officials are hosting a virtual learning session on Wednesday where potential candidates can talk to recruiters about getting a job teaching in Pinellas County.

The learning session is from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesday.

It’s open to anyone with a teaching certification, people just getting out of college, or anyone looking for a career change who’s interested in getting into teaching.

“A lot of questions that we get, especially those that are out of state, is how do I get certification, so we touch on that,” said Debra Cucchiara, Manager of Talent Acquisition for Pinellas County Schools.

The Pinellas County School District has been working throughout the school year to hire teachers, and recruiters are encouraging anyone who’s interested to consider joining Wednesday’s session to learn more.

“Come and learn about it; it is such a rewarding career,” said Cucchiara.

Officials encourage people to register online first before attending the event.

On November 16, the district plans to host a virtual interview day for candidates.