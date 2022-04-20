Pinellas County School Board to select superintendent semi-finalists at Wednesday's workshop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — At Wednesday’s workshop, the Pinellas County School Board will select semi-finalists for the superintendent position.
There are 19 people who applied to the job.
Also at the workshop, board members will identify questions for semi-finalists, discuss the process for selecting finalists, and review the contract negation process for the next superintendent.
Here are some qualities leaders will be looking for when selecting semi-finalists:
- At least a master’s degree
- 10 years of education leadership experience
- Five years in an executive leadership role
- Experience in a larger school district
Once the board has narrowed down the finalists, here’s what will happen next:
- On-site interviews will be May 11-12
- Each candidate will have an interview with all board members as well as one-on-one interviews with the board
- School and community tours for each finalist
- Community meet and greets will most likely be in the evening of May 11
The board is looking to select a new superintendent on May 17, that person will replace the current superintendent, Michael Grego who is retiring in July
The workshop begins at 9 a.m.