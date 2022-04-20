Pinellas County School Board to select superintendent semi-finalists at Wednesday's workshop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — At Wednesday’s workshop, the Pinellas County School Board will select semi-finalists for the superintendent position.

There are 19 people who applied to the job.

Also at the workshop, board members will identify questions for semi-finalists, discuss the process for selecting finalists, and review the contract negation process for the next superintendent.

Here are some qualities leaders will be looking for when selecting semi-finalists:



At least a master’s degree

10 years of education leadership experience

Five years in an executive leadership role

Experience in a larger school district

Once the board has narrowed down the finalists, here’s what will happen next:



On-site interviews will be May 11-12

Each candidate will have an interview with all board members as well as one-on-one interviews with the board

School and community tours for each finalist

Community meet and greets will most likely be in the evening of May 11

The board is looking to select a new superintendent on May 17, that person will replace the current superintendent, Michael Grego who is retiring in July

The workshop begins at 9 a.m.