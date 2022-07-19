PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Pinellas County School Board is having a meeting.

Board members will discuss the updated safety plan for the new school year.

The plan is based on the district’s four pillars of school security:



Secure facilities through physical security features

Daily practices of promoting a safe but welcoming environment

Planning and preparation to be ready to respond to an emergency

Creating a positive school climate where those in need can receive appropriate support

According to the plan, all gates and doors will be locked, each campus will have armed security, all visitors will get a background screening, and all staff will be trained by law enforcement.

The security plan also states the district will continue implementing anti-bullying and student crime watch programs at every school, and there will be threat assessment teams to identify and help students in need.

Each school will have social workers, counselors, and psychologists.

The school district is also investing more into improved mental health services for students, allocating $4,366,321 to mental health assistance this upcoming school year.

That money will go toward more mental health and suicide prevention training for staff, substance abuse prevention and intervention, hiring more mental health experts, and improving the process of identifying students with mental health issues.

There will also be a lot of other new things parents and students can expect this upcoming school year.

“We really want to get back to really high expectations for teaching and learning in our schools and that it’s not okay just to be there but that we need to excel,” said Hendrick.

Some of the additions this school year include:



Administering the new state, online assessments in PreK-10

Expanding VPK to 15 additional classrooms, including three classrooms at free, all-day sites

Expanding athletic offerings to include bowling teams across the district and flag football at all middle schools

Providing more focus on the Bridging the Gap program with ELA and math interventionists at 18 secondary schools

“Families can expect, and the public can expect this pursuit of excellence of academics that comes with a fun pursuit of learning that are coupled together to produce a better school experience for all students,” said Hendrick.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9:30 a.m.