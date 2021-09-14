Pinellas County School Board to approve district strategic plan; 1 member plans to ask for mask policy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School district will have a meeting on Tuesday where board members will be asked to approve the 2021-2022 district strategic plan.
A new one is created each year alongside the budget and sets the path for the entire school year.
If approved, the plan focuses on these six areas:
- Student achievement
- Learning in a safe environment
- Equity and excellence for all
- Career and college readiness
- Effective and efficient use of resources
- Communication and stakeholder engagement
Some ways leaders are working to achieve these goals are by providing necessary resources and instruction to help students get ready for college, increasing student achievement for each school, improving graduation rates, and providing mental health training for both students and teachers.
By 2024, Pinellas County Schools has goals to:
- Eliminate the impact of COVID-19
- Enhance student acceleration and academic growth
- Ensure sustained change
- Accelerate student learning past pre-COVID performance
- Demonstrate stewardship for program development and management
Also at the meeting but not not the agenda, school board member Caprice Edmond is expected to propose a mask policy with a medical opt-out. If that fails, she says she will request a special meeting about a mask policy.
Tuesday’s school board meeting starts at 5 p.m.