Pinellas County School Board to approve district strategic plan; 1 member plans to ask for mask policy

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County School district will have a meeting on Tuesday where board members will be asked to approve the 2021-2022 district strategic plan.

A new one is created each year alongside the budget and sets the path for the entire school year.

If approved, the plan focuses on these six areas:



Student achievement

Learning in a safe environment

Equity and excellence for all

Career and college readiness

Effective and efficient use of resources

Communication and stakeholder engagement

Some ways leaders are working to achieve these goals are by providing necessary resources and instruction to help students get ready for college, increasing student achievement for each school, improving graduation rates, and providing mental health training for both students and teachers.

By 2024, Pinellas County Schools has goals to:



Eliminate the impact of COVID-19

Enhance student acceleration and academic growth

Ensure sustained change

Accelerate student learning past pre-COVID performance

Demonstrate stewardship for program development and management

Also at the meeting but not not the agenda, school board member Caprice Edmond is expected to propose a mask policy with a medical opt-out. If that fails, she says she will request a special meeting about a mask policy.

Tuesday’s school board meeting starts at 5 p.m.