Pinellas County leaders discuss dangerous intersection, plan to close left turn lanes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Jayson Velez works near one of the most dangerous intersections in Pinellas County.

“Unfortunately, we have seen customers of ours that have lost their lives in that intersection," he said.

Outspokin Bicycles is just east of Belcher Road and Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

It's an intersection that has an average of a hundred crashes a year.

“That road, Gulf to Bay, is a through way for everyone to get from Tampa to the beach," said Velez.

We’ve reported for years on Pinellas County leaders' work to improve the intersection.

The latest plan is to test closing the left turn lanes, forcing drivers to go straight and make u-turns further ahead.

Officials said -- for now-- they will only close the left turn lanes during off-peak hours.

“This is a new concept that’s out there. We see it almost every study that’s done where you have major traffic that is one of the options," said Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton.

While the concept is new in Florida, it’s been popular in other states reducing crashes by as much as 50%, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Still, there is a concern that the median U-turn option will cause a lot of confusion for drivers.

“It could be something that could work in the future once people figure it out," said Velez.

Rozsa Marbito rides her bike through the intersection and said she hasn’t had any issues.

“I’m kind of a patient person. It doesn’t bother me. But it bothers me when people get very impatient and they cause problems," she said.

County transportation leaders said this median U-turn option would cost $1 million less than other ideas that have been talked about, like widening the road, adding an overpass, or pedestrian walkway.