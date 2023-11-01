Pinellas County invests $14.4 million into affordable housing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County is investing over $14 million into affordable housing.

On Tuesday, the commission voted for the money to go towards building two different developments in Largo and St. Petersburg.

"Can't afford to survive. You're picking if you're going to eat, or you are picking if you are going to pay your bills," said Cynthia Calleia, who lives in St. Petersburg.

Calleia has been struggling to find affordable housing for the last couple of years.

"I've watched rent go up over $900 in the last year, let alone all my bills go up," she said.

She said it's getting difficult to live in the place she calls home.

"People who have been here since birth. I have friends who are moving out of state. It's kind of scary," said Calleia.

The Pinellas County Commission is working to help with the problem.

On Tuesday, commissioners approved $14.4 million for affordable housing.

Some of the money will support a project by Habitat for Humanity to build 54 affordable townhomes in Largo.

Some of the money will also be used to construct 264 affordable apartment units on a former lumber yard in St. Pete.

"I anticipate high demand and, probably quickly, a waiting list," said Bruce Bussey with the county.

Bussey said the apartments will be aimed at people with mixed incomes.

"There will be three tiers of affordability. We will be serving households at 50% income, 80%, and 120%, so it really has a nice blend of different rent levels," he said.

While residents said the new developments, like along Fairfield Avenue, will be very helpful, they also want to see some faster housing solutions.

"We talk to a lot of people who don't know where they are going to go at the end of the month, at the end of the year," said Dylan Dames with an organization called Faith in Florida.

Dames said families need more access to vouchers and financial assistance.

"People are getting price gouged now, and they need that help now," he said.

Construction on the units in Largo is scheduled to begin in December.

Calleia said it can't come soon enough.

"It's been hard lately, and there are new homeless," said Calleia.

