Pinellas County increases red tide response, dead fish removal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County says it's increasing the response to red tide as medium to high concentrations of the harmful algal bloom continue in the Tampa Bay area and Gulf beaches.

The county says public works crews and contractors are assisting with the removal of dead fish.

The largest fish kills have been reported in St. Petersburg, where 25,000 dead fish have been collected.

Over the weekend, DOH-Pinellas alerted the public of the red tide bloom and the symptoms that can happen from the toxins in the air. The National Weather Service has also issued an advisory due to the red tide.

“Red Tide is having an impact on our bay and beaches right now, but Pinellas County is working around the clock to lessen its effects on residents and visitors by removing dead fish and sharing the latest information on where the bloom is concentrated,” said Public Works Director Kelli Hammer Levy.

“Our beaches remain open and it’s important to check the latest information on which areas are being affected as conditions change from one day to the next.”

According to the county, satellite imagery and a flight on Monday morning showed the largest patched around Clearwater Pass from Madeira Beach north to Redington Beach.

The latest testing from Friday shows concentrations ranging from not present to high along Pinellas beaches from Fort De Soto to Honeymoon Island.

