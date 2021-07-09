15,000 dead fish collected in St. Pete in last 24 hours due to red tide, officials say

Red tide is really ramping up in the Tampa Bay Area, particularly in St. Pete.

Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin said Friday that 25,000 dead fish have now been collected, 15,000 in the past 24 hours.

25,000 dead fish have now been collected. 15,000 in the past 24 hours. Please be patient as our dedicated servant leaders work to clean our waterways. #RedTide https://t.co/iOTHQaVdOx — Dr. Kanika Tomalin (@StPeteTomalin) July 9, 2021

She also urged citizens to please be patient as dedicated servant leaders work to clean the waterways.

Mayor Rick Kriseman said the city is requesting more help.

Action Air 1 flew over parts of St. Pete and from above we found giant clusters of dead fish littering the water, some very close to homes.

Pinellas County said a Thursday flight showed patchy areas along the Gulf Coast and in Boca Ciega Bay, while satellite images show a red tide bloom along St. Petersburg’s coastline and within Boca Ciega Bay.

The county said water quality testing Thursday showed high levels of red tide at Treasure Island and Pass-a-Grille; medium levels of red tide at For DeSoto, Clearwater Beach, Sand Key, Indian Rocks and Madeira Beach; and very low levels at Fred Howard Park and Honeymoon Island. However, no beaches are closed right now and the county said the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County hasn’t issued any beach warning.

We will continue to monitor red tide developments in the area.