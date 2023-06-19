Watch Now
Pinellas County homeowners speak out after Platinum Pools and Spas owner's arrest

Owner of Platinum Pools and Spas LLC in Largo accused of taking $311,000 from customers and not finishing work
Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3Pgv2nu Platinum Pools and Spa LLC's owner has been arrested after several complaints regarding customers being scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Posted at 3:46 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 15:49:03-04

LARGO, Fla. — After Pinellas County deputies arrested 39-year-old David Greiner, owner of Platinum Pools and Spa LLC, on grand theft charges after a six-month investigation, multiple customers complained they hired his company for unfinished projects.

Treasure Island homeowner Peter Nemethy said he paid the pool builder $260,000 over the last two years, but his dream of a tropical oasis remains an eyesore.

“He always needed the money before he did any work," Nemethy said.

And in Largo, Kristen Sheldon said she and her husband shelled out over $7k to Greiner’s company last year. The couple said the company never pulled a permit or started work.

The situation has caused Kristen a lot of stress.

“Very upset, kind of deceived, unbelievable this was happening to us," Kristen said.
 
ABC Action News found the business’s Largo office locked up. A couple of customers left notes on the door, including one who posted a check from Platinum Pools and Spas that appears to have bounced.

Detectives said Greiner took $311,000 from customers for work that wasn't finished.

According to a press release, he denied wrongdoing and blamed his clients, saying they were being “difficult and conspiring against him."

Greiner's arrest doesn't mean victims will get their money back.

State regulators are reportedly investigating the company while its license remains active.

