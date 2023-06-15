Owner of Platinum Pools and Spas in Pinellas County arrested for grand theft

Platinum Pools and Spa LLC's owner has been arrested after several complaints regarding customers being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation after receiving a complaint from a victim who hired Platinum Pools and Spas LLC for detailed remodeling work on an in-ground pool at a residence.

The victim paid David Greiner, 39, a down payment of $40,668 to start work on his pool. Authorities say the money was deposited into the bank the same day work was supposed to commence, but Greiner never showed up at the residence.

Related Story: Frustrated homeowners in Tampa protested against pool contractors

After seven months of the work not commencing, the customer requested their deposit back, but Greiner never refunded the money to the victim.

PSCO found eight additional complaints regarding Platinum Pools and Spas LLC and Greiner, resulting in a loss of approximately $311,329.

Related Story: Dozens of local homeowners frustrated after paying Olympus Pools for work the company hasn't finished

Detectives said that when Greiner was interviewed about the complaints against him, he refused to take ownership or admit to any wrongdoing, calling the victims "difficult and conspiring against him."

According to authorities, Greiner was arrested and charged with six counts of grand theft and three counts of money received by contractors and was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.