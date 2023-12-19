Pinellas County cold night shelters open Tuesday as temperatures drop

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — What was once an empty church room is now a warm, safe space for those in need.

"We want to make sure that those who are unhoused aren't going to be cold at night," said Andy Oliver, a pastor at Allendale United Methodist Church.

As temperatures drop in the Tampa Bay area, local organizations are doing their part to help families who are homeless.

"We are not prepared, and families and individuals are not necessarily prepared for the cold of what 40 degrees or lower feels like two or more hours," said Dr. Monika Alesnik with the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas.

"If we can provide one night of warmth and rest for someone or for a family, it can provide them a little bit of break from everyday reality until they are able to get back on their feet," said Oliver.

Eight cold night shelters are opening up in Pinellas County on Tuesday.

"Sadly, I've received more emails this year with requests for assistance from families and individuals than I did the previous year," said Dr. Alesnik.

The Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas said shelters are expected to reach capacity.

One of the shelters opening up its doors is the Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg.

"There's a sense of relief but also a sense of exhaustion because this is everyday lives for people," said Oliver.

Andy Oliver is a pastor at the church and will be staying up all night to help those who come to the shelter.

"We have a record number of people who are unhoused, and so we have to do our part, not only to be open on nights like this but also continue to advocate for affordable housing for those who need it most," said Oliver.

He said he's seen an increase in homelessness due to the rising cost of living in the Tampa Bay Area.

"We have to come together as a community to create a different world. We think it's impossible to imagine a different reality, but it's only impossible until it happens," said Oliver.

Until more housing is available, he's doing all he can to make a difference.

Cold night shelters are responsible for providing beds and a warm place to stay, but some locations, like the Allendale United Methodist Church, are working to provide a sense of holiday by providing decorations and games to play.

"We are going to have some board games and movies going. Just want to make sure that people feel for at least one night while it's cold, feel a bit of home," said Oliver.

Organizers with the Homeless Leadership Alliance of Pinellas are encouraging non-profits and other locations to open up their own cold night shelters to help keep up with demand.

"We really want to provide a space that really helps people feel whole again," said Oliver.

