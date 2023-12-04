Pinellas County asks people to stay off sand dunes during Emergency Beach Erosion Control Project

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Dune restoration projects are underway in Pinellas County, and many are close to being finished.

Hurricane Idalia destroyed many of the dunes along our coast, and leaders said the dunes are important for the environment and for safety.

“I can’t give up this beach…I’m sold," said Karla Penner, who owns the Lucky Lizard Tap House in Madeira Beach.

When it comes to hurricanes, Penner doesn’t take chances.

“You never really know. When you get the warnings, you’re like, okay, you gotta be prepared for the worst," said Penner.

When Hurricane Idalia swept through in September, Penner was terrified for her restaurant.

“The panic…because we were expecting to be blown away basically, so we were very pleased we weren’t. But we did get a lot of flooding. We had almost three feet of water outside of the building…so everything in this direction was like a lake," said Penner.

That’s why she is a big supporter of the dune restoration projects currently underway along the coast in Pinellas County.

“It does help to protect all of us, and not only for the creatures who are living in there, which is very important and places for turtles to lay their eggs. I feel like it benefits all of us," said Penner.

County leaders said dunes are not only great for the environment, but they also provide a barrier when hurricanes come through, keeping water surge from flooding public areas.

“The beaches and dunes themselves are a buffer that helps protect us from storms when they come in. They protect us from erosion from winter fronts, hurricanes, and the beach also acts a nice recreational area for tourists to come and visit," said Dr. John Bishop, Pinellas County Coastal Management Coordinator.

Dr. Bishop said the county has already completed dune restoration at Pass A Grille, Sunset Beach, and Upham Beach.

Right now, Madeira, Indian Rocks, and Belleair beaches are currently undergoing construction.

“These projects are very important. They add a lot of protection to the upland owners and to the upland infrastructure," said Dr. Bishop.

Dr. Bishop said workers are planting seagrasses at those beaches over the next couple of weeks.

County leaders said if people do go onto the dunes during the restoration project, it could have some long-term negative effects on the area.

“Where the areas that are vegetative, they really need to avoid those so that they can establish and grow because that’s what is going to stabilize the dune," said Dr. Bishop.

“We very, very much request everyone’s cooperation and assistance to please stay off the dunes until they are reopened," said Robin Gomez, Madeira Beach City Manager.

Penner said that despite the project causing some issues for beach-goers, she knows the dunes will be worth it in the long run.

“We’re able to have conversations with them, and my staff as well, and kind of educate them on what’s happening here and why," said Penner.

