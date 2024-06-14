Pinellas County asks community for input regarding opioid abatement funding

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County is asking people for their input on how millions of dollars in opioid abatement funds could be spent.

Chances are you know someone who's struggled with addiction.

“The most recent studies are about two thirds of all Americans know someone who is struggling with a substance use disorder or has overcome it,” said William Atkinson.

Atkinson is the Executive Director of the Recovery Epicenter Foundation, a recovery community organization serving Pinellas and Pasco counties.

“We provide peer to peer support services directly as well through outreach, where we connect individuals with lived experience who have overcome just for today their addiction to a mind-altering substance and try to help individuals who are still struggling,” said Atkinson.

Now, advocates are asking people to share their perspectives on the problem with Pinellas County.

Pinellas officials are looking for input in planning future opioid abatement education, services, and programs. You can do that through a short survey and at community listening sessions.

Leaders said the state has allocated over $90 million in regional opioid abatement settlement funds for Pinellas County to use over the next 18 years.

“Substance use related deaths are a major issue in our community,” said Karen Yatchum, Pinellas County’s Director of Human Services. “In 2022, we had 597 lives lost due to substance use, and 489 of those were opioid related. 2023, we had 496 accidental substance use deaths, and of that number, 387 of them were opioid related.”

County leaders said an advisory board will use input from the survey and sessions along with other data to make funding recommendations.

“Where are the gaps, so, have residents attempted treatment and been turned away? Are the hours not accessible? Are there not enough beds if they’re looking for detox services?" said Yatchum. "Are there more needs for residential services? What are the barriers to care, if any, and then really listening to the impact of our residents on their experience.”

Atkinson thinks some of these funds should be directed towards “after treatment."

“You've got 30 days of treatment under your belt, you've got that pink cloud, you're feeling really great, but now you don't have anywhere to live, and you don't have any financial means to move into anywhere,” said Atkinson. “What we've been doing has not been working, so we finally have an opportunity to do something different."

To fill out the survey, click here. Here is a list of the community listening sessions:

