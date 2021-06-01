Philippe Park closed Tuesday due to black bear sighting

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Philippe Park in Pinellas County is closed for the rest of the day after a black bear was spotted.

The county is working with FWC to ensure safety. People are asked to avoid the area.

VIDEO: FWC reports bear sightings in Pinellas County

The park closure comes as FWC reports other sightings of a black bear in the county. The agency says they often receive reports of black bears wandering into high-density urban areas of Florida in late May and early June.

"The transient bears involved are usually around 18 months old and weigh in around 150lbs. The bears have just become independent from their mothers and as they look for a new place to live and how to handle life on their own, they can end up in areas they shouldn’t be," FWC said.

"Bears are typically shy and try to avoid people, but are wild animals and so should never be approached or fed. Because they are often covering miles a day on their journey, a trapping effort is not typically an option as they are not spending much time in any one place. The bears most often are able to find their way out safely from even the most populous places."

FWC advises people to leave the bears alone and give them some space to pass through. The agency says transient bears have been spotted in just about every major city in Florida, including Pensacola, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, and Miami.

For more information on bears in Florida, click here.