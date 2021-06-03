BEAR WATCH: Black bear continues exploring Pinellas County, now spotted in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Residents in Pinellas County, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), have been keeping up with a bear-y special visitor exploring the Tampa Bay area this week.

Both have been following multiple sightings of a black bear throughout the county. FWC believes it's the same bear they've been following from Hernando County.

A doorbell camera from Oldsmar resident Cha-Yeng Yang caught the bear on Thursday morning.

FWC says it received two additional sightings of the bear on Thursday, adding that it appears the bear is moving in the direction of more suitable habitat.

"We encourage the public to report bear sightings in the area of Safety Harbor to the FWC’s Southwest Regional Office by phone at (863) 648-3200."

On Tuesday, Pinellas County officials closed Philippe Park due to a sighting of the bear. The park was closed until Friday but the county announced it would reopen at noon on Thursday after the bear was spotted away from the park.

FWC believes the same bear was caught on ring security camera footage in a Palm Harbor neighborhood over the weekend.

While it's rare, FWC says they do get reports of the occasional wandering black bear in late May and early June in populated urban areas. Last year, the FWC received almost 6,000 bear-related calls statewide.

"The transient bears involved are usually around 18 months old and weigh in around 150lbs. The bears have just become independent from their mothers and as they look for a new place to live and how to handle life on their own, they can end up in areas they shouldn’t be," FWC said.

FWC advises people to leave the bears alone and give them some space to pass through. The agency says transient bears have been spotted in just about every major city in Florida, including Pensacola, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

For more information from FWC on bears in Florida, click here.