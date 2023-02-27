People rally in St. Pete to support Ukraine a year after Russia's invasion

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — This weekend demonstrations from all over the world were on display more than a year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We're here again to bring back attention to Ukraine," Dmytro Shyshkin said.

More than one year later, people are still marching. On Sunday, around 100 people rallied at Williams Park in St. Petersburg in support of Ukraine and to show appreciation for everyone standing with them.

"Last year, when we were standing here, we were very scared. We didn't know what was going to happen, and this year we have all of this support. We know that the whole world is with us," Alisa Sokolovska added.

However, the war in Ukraine continues, which is why Shyshkin and so many others spent their Sunday waving the Ukrainian flag while sharing stories of tragedy and desperation.

"My childhood friend just died a few weeks ago fighting for Ukraine... It's scary. Scary for our relatives who are still there that live under the sirens and without lights for days or hours," Shyshkin explained.

With signs that read "Stand With Ukraine" and "I am Russian and I am against war," those who marched around Williams Park shared the same message.

"I'm Russian, and I want Ukrainian people to know that not all Russian people support Putin, and many Russians don't support Putin. I know many people like me, and I just want to make sure Ukrainian people and other people know it," Elena Sidorova said.

"I'm a Lithuanian American. My parents were immigrants. I totally understand the situation and the desperation the Ukrainians are in in keeping their country independent and self-sufficient. That's why we're here for freedom and democracy," Onile Sestokas said.

While lives have been lost and millions of Ukrainians became refugees, people like Sokolovska are hopeful. She told ABC Action News the overwhelming amount of support keeps her going.

"We feel different now. We feel more powerful, more like we can overcome this, and we can win this war and stop the nonsense that's going on," Sokolovska said.