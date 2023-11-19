People pack Flora Wylie Park trying to break world record for longest picnic blanket

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg’s waterfront runs around 200 miles along downtown. Saturday, the Waterfront Park Foundation helped turn it into “Picnic Land.”

“Our mission is focused around the protection, preservation, and promotion of the parks,” said Jenna Byrne with the Waterfront Park Foundation.

That mission packed Flora Wylie Park as thousands of people connected blankets in an effort not only to break a world record but also to raise money for St. Pete Parks.

“I think the park system is such a crucial part of what makes St. Pete so special. So, the fact that people are supporting it, coming out and enjoying this beautiful weather and giving their money to support the parks and make it more beautiful, it's just really heartwarming,” resident Monica Kyle said.

It’s why the Kyle family decided to spend their big 50th bash trying to help break the world record.

“We're just having a birthday picnic. Obviously, not all these people are friends. But we thought it was a good way to have a bunch of people out for a birthday!” Jon Kyle added.

While there's birthday celebrations, food trucks, and good company, organizers said this is all for a bigger cause.

“This is a fundraiser to generate enough funding to put in the next five swings that have been approved,” Byrne added.

Byrne said they want to protect St. Pete's beloved and historic waterfront parks.

"Our ultimate goal is just to bring awareness to the Waterfront Park City, St. Pete, and just to bring education to everyone that lives in the community on how important it is for us to protect and preserve this green space," Byrne said.