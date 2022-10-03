Palm Harbor residents pack a U-haul with supplies for Ft. Myers

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — People are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ripped through our communities. Now, Tampa Bay area residents continue to do what they can to lend a helping hand, like parking a 20-foot U-haul truck in Palm Harbor, which is open for donations.

In the Michael's parking lot off US-19 and Nebraska street, residents pack the truck with anything from baby formula, clothing, batteries, and even kitty litter.

"I brought a lot of the Depends that I had in boxes, creams, a walker for the elderly, snacks and then tomorrow I'm gonna come back and bring dog food because I'm a lover of dogs," Shirley Hamilton, a resident of Palm Harbor, said.

Canine Estates, a dog rescue and sanctuary in Palm Harbor, spearheaded this donation drive.

"We're grateful to be able to help in the best way we possibly can. It's a heartbreaking situation down there for people and their pets," Cindy Diaz, volunteer with Canines Estates, said.

A father and son dropped off a generator and a duffle bag stuffed with supplies like oil, duct tape and a tarp.

"I'm in awe because I am, I'm continually amazed by the number of good, kind, loving and generous people we have in our community," Diaz added.

This is just one of the many ways bay area residents are doing what they can to help our neighbors in need.

"I still have a lot of friends down there from school and other people that we know, and we just feel terrible for them. You know? They were messaging us on Monday that they were praying for us. And then by Tuesday night, we were messaging them saying we're praying for you guys. So just it's surreal that, you know, any of us could have gotten hit by this hurricane and the devastation that's happened to them down there," Sarah Lamby, a resident born and raised in Palm Harbor, explained.

The U-haul will be open for donations Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. before it heads to Ft. Myers.

"It’s going to be a long road to recovery, and they're going to continue to need us helping them I think, for many, many months and possibly years to come," Lamby added.