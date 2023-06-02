Frustrated homeowners in Tampa protested against pool contractors

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Frustrated homeowners who are having pools built at their homes took to the streets of downtown Tampa today to protest the delays and other problems involving various contractors.

Angry consumers staged the protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse. They came from as far away as The Villages to call attention to a problem they say regulators should fix.

One of them, Linda Mast, told ABC Action News she had paid tens of thousands of dollars for her pool since last year, but the contractor stopped coming and had not finished the job.

“When we gave them the last check we gave them, it took quite a bit of money, then we didn't hear anything back from them," she said. "So, it’s been a long time with nobody calling us back.”



The group, about 15 strong, made posters demanding justice as they marched for about three hours.

Participants say they want the pool builders they say breached their contracts to be held accountable by the state.

