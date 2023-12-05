Organizers with Run for the Beaches 5k working all year to protect Treasure Island beaches

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla — Hurricane season is officially over, but those working to protect our beaches said it takes everyone's help all year long.

"Every time we come to Florida, this is the first place we think about... The white sands of this beach, the turquoise water, you can’t beat it," beachgoer John Myers explained.

Hurricane Idalia tried its best as it washed away much of the dunes which forced leaders to close Sunset Beach for a month.

Signs read ‘Please keep off the dunes’ and are posted all along the sand with barriers blocking off the newly restored dunes.

"I moved here about eight years ago, and I just fell in love with this island, and so I made it my mission to create a culture of a clean beach here on Treasure Island," beach ambassador Carrie Auerbach said.

It’s why she created ‘Run for the Beaches 5k’, and on Saturday, nearly 400 people showed up to Treasure Island in support.

"We had $900 in cash donations," Auerbach added.

She said 100 percent of the proceeds go back into our beaches to help replenish the sea oats and protect the birds, turtles, and every living thing out there.

"There's a lot of work still to be done. We're missing a lot of beach. We're waiting for the re-nourishment project in a couple years. But, in the meantime, we're going to do what we can," Auerbach explained.

Monday, Pinellas County leaders will update the community on the latest developments in its emergency beach restoration project.

"Hurricane season is a very scary time for us. We’re glad that it’s gone. We have to be prepared for next year and all work together. We can’t stop Mother Nature, so we have to do what we can after she’s gone," Auerbach said.