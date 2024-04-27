Father and son taken to the hospital after Clearwater Beach water rescue

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — Clearwater police and fire crews performed a water rescue in Clearwater Beach on Friday (April 26).

Crews were called to the area of the jetty near the Opal Sands just before 7 p.m.

According to the City of Clearwater, a father and son were struggling in the water on the south part of the beach.

The father was pulled from the water and treated by police officers and fire medics. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital with potential serious injuries.

The son was also taken to the hospital as a precaution. He is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC Action News for updates.