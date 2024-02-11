Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

One person killed, two others injured in St. Pete house fire

St Petersburg Fire Rescue.png
WFTS
St Petersburg Fire Rescue.png
Posted at 7:39 AM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 07:39:42-05

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a St. Petersburg house fire Sunday morning. At about 4:45 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the 700 block of 63rd Ave North for reports of a house on fire.

Units arrived to find a house fully engulfed in flames and two adult victims in the front yard.

Fire Rescue crews immediately treated the two victims and transported them to a hospital in stable condition.

Simultaneously, firefighters started using large hose lines to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes, Fire Rescue officials said.  

After the fire was out, units entered the home to search for victims, where they found an adult who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fire investigator was on the scene collecting data as the blaze is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.