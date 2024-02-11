One person killed, two others injured in St. Pete house fire

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a St. Petersburg house fire Sunday morning. At about 4:45 a.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to the 700 block of 63rd Ave North for reports of a house on fire.

Units arrived to find a house fully engulfed in flames and two adult victims in the front yard.

Fire Rescue crews immediately treated the two victims and transported them to a hospital in stable condition.

Simultaneously, firefighters started using large hose lines to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes, Fire Rescue officials said.

After the fire was out, units entered the home to search for victims, where they found an adult who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fire investigator was on the scene collecting data as the blaze is under investigation.