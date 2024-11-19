Officials find 15-year-old who disappeared from St. Pete in October

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — UPDATE | St. Pete Police say that Genesis Anderson has been found.

Original release:

A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared from St. Petersburg back in October.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Genesis Anderson was last seen on Oct. 27 in the 1700 block of 19th Street South.

Officials described Anderson as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the FDLE said this case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Anderson could be endangered.

If you see Anderson, do not approach her. Instead, contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.