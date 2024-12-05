Nonprofit New Life Warehouse filling homes with furniture and love

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The nonprofit organization New Life Warehouse based out of Dunedin isn’t just helping families in need by filling their homes with furniture, they’re filling their homes with love.

Founder Stephanie Haile began collecting and storing used furniture in her own garage back in 2020.

“We help families start over who have gone through homelessness, trafficking, domestic violence,” Haile said. “It’s really tough to get a referral and to know that all the kids are on the floor or somebody with a disability is sleeping on the floor.”

Fast forward to 2024, New Life Warehouse now consists of 10,000 square feet of space. It helped furnish more than 2,500 homes across the Tampa Bay area.

“It just warms our heart to know that these families can start over with dignity and stability," Haile said. "They can be proud of the things that they have and have hope again.”

The nonprofit relies on a team of volunteers who do everything from collecting to sorting or repairing donations. Each delivery is special and specifically tailored for that family.

“We had a family from Ukraine come over and get away from the war, and we delivered everything they needed," Haile said. "We also delivered a little doll house and it was exactly like the one the little girl received on her birthday before they had to move away.”

The deliveries are made possible thanks to the generosity of local companies, like Golden Movers, who are about to change the life of a single mother of four named Dashara.

“It’s really humbling and rewarding to see the smile on people’s faces and the joy it brings to their lives,” said Joshua Finklea with Golden Movers.

Dashara lost all her furniture during Hurricane Milton. She said she doesn’t know what she would have done without New Life Warehouse.

“The beds and clothes got damaged, so it’s going to be a new beginning," Dashara said. "It’s going to be a blessing for them and a new start.”

It’s so much more than just unloading and dropping off. New Life Warehouse becomes part of the family with the work that they do.

“We set it up, we pray with them, we invite them to the local church," Haile said. "So, they have more support and we make their house a home."