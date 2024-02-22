Non-profit turns military parachutes into gift items

LARGO — Heaven Dropt is a non-profit in Pinellas County, bringing new life to some old parachutes.

They say they honor paratroopers by taking military parachutes that would have been thrown away and turning them into products like keychains, bracelets, hammocks, backpacks, and even Christmas ornaments.

At the same time, they are training veterans and people with disabilities in different life skills.

Heaven Dropt donates some of its revenue to different groups that support veterans.

“When I put a product in somebody’s hands I always say it’s not just a fabric, it tells a story. From the person that jumped in combat training operations all over the world to the person with disabilities that puts their heart and soul into making each product one of a kind. I mean, it’s a complete circle,” said Robby Groover with Evergreen Life Services.

Heaven Dropt is holding its fundraising gala on March 22.

It’s called the Heaven Dropt Honors Angels of The Sky.

For tickets and more information about the event, visit their website.