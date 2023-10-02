New rules take effect on Skyway Fishing Pier

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — The Skyway Fishing Pier is the longest fishing pier in the world. Nearly 200,00 people visit each year.

"It’s calm, a good place to decompress and overall a good place to go fishing," angler, Bob Connor, explained.

Connor said he catches grouper, sharks and lots of lady fish.

"You can catch just about any salt water fish you want to," Connor added.

He said when he first started out he caught pelicans, too.

"I had no idea about fishing in saltwater, so I had no idea what to expect. Every time I came down, I was catching pelicans. It would fly right in the line during the day," Connor said.

According to the group, Friends of the Pelicans, it’s rescued and rehabbed thousands of seabirds injured at the pier since 2020.

Starting Oct. 1, there will be changes to fishing on the pier in an effort to protect pelicans and surrounding seabirds. Changes include:



Anglers must have proof of completing the annual education requirement.

The use of the following gear from Nov. 15 – March 15 each year is prohibited:

Fishing rigs with more than one hook attached (e.g., sabiki rig, chicken rig, topwater plug). Any multiple hooks (e.g., treble hook).

Anglers are limited to using no more than two sets of hook-and-line fishing gear (e.g., rods or handlines).

"I just don't agree with the regulations they're coming out with with; No treble hooks... No sabiki rigs to catch bait which is going to hurt the fisherman, period," another angler, George Manion, explained.

Manion said the new rules will deter people from wanting to visit the popular Skyway Fishing Pier.

"I'm the first one you’re going to notice that’s not going to come here anymore," Manion said.

Manion hopes the FWC will revisit these regulations.

Meanwhile, Connor said taking the course is a small investment for a year of enjoyment.

"Everybody knows here in Florida, fishing is year around. It's not just a summer sport. You can do it anytime you want to. So, taking a simple online class is not a big ask," Connor explained.