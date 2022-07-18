PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — “The last two years have been challenging for parents, for teachers, for support staff,” said Kevin Hendrick, Superintendent for Pinellas County Schools.

Hendrick is now leading the district for the first time as they continue to figure out how to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So as we sort of emerge and try to get back to normal in some ways. What are those things that we can learn and grow from, and how do we move forward?” asked Hendrick.

Those are the types of questions he’ll be asking the community over the next several weeks at different Listen & Learn community meetings.

Heading into the new school year, Hendrick is looking for community feedback.

“Around things like how does the student experience change after two years of virtual learning and being able to extend the school day? What do we need to see in classrooms? How do we make sure kids are really engaged with the content?” asked Hendrick.

Those conversations with the superintendent will be happening at multiple Listen & Learn meetings across the district, each one focusing on a different topic.



July 18: Pinellas Technical College Clearwater, 6 p.m.

Topic: student experience and school choice

July 27: Bay Point Middle School, 6 p.m.

Topic: staff experience

August 17: Dunedin Fine Art Center (tentative), 6 p.m.

Topic: performing and visual arts

August 18: Lealman Innovation Academy, 6 p.m.

Topic: student experience and school choice

August 23: Safety Harbor Middle School, 6 p.m.

Topic: staff experience

August 29: Richard O. Jacobson Technical, 6 p.m.

Topic: student acceleration

September 15: Melrose Elementary School, 6 p.m.

Topic: Bridging the Gap plan

Melrose Elementary School, 6 p.m.

“Really looking forward to sharing a little bit of the school district’s vision for the upcoming school year, allow people an opportunity to meet me personally, and then garner their feedback on a couple of key topics,” said Hendrick.

Staff, parents, and community members are invited to attend.

Hedrick said these topics are an important focus for him as he’s moves forward in his new leadership role.

“It’s really important that we shift our focus back to really high outcomes because it’s important for our students. You only get one chance at third grade, you only get one chance at your senior year and it needs to be as impactful as it possibly can be,” said Hendrick.

People can attend the Listen & Learn sessions in person and online.