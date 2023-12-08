New mental health funding now available to local non-profits in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County is asking local organizations to apply for a new grant.

It's called the Criminal Justice Mental Health and Substance Abuse Reinvestment Grant, which focuses on agencies that help people with mental health and substance abuse issues.

“I was going through a very bad accident and became homeless and went through a lot of mental experience," said Antonio Harris, a client of an organization called Boley Centers.

Harris said for many years, he struggled with his mental health, especially during the holidays.

“It can be lonely, it can be very sad, especially when you don’t have anyone there for you or anyone to give back to, so it becomes very depressing so sometimes a lot of people go into their mental state this time of year," said Harris.

He eventually received help from the Boley Centers, a non-profit that helps people who have mental health or substance abuse issues.

“Don’t be afraid to talk to someone….Share with someone what you are going through," said CEO of the organization, Kevin Marrone.

Another non-profit, called Ready for Life Pinellas, helps children and young adults with their mental health.

“Being there for them and supporting them," said Sarah Markin, who works with Ready for Life Pinellas.

Markin is a therapist with the organization and says this time of year, her non-profit sees an increase in people who need help.

“A lot of these youth have grown up without families and so the holidays are not a joyful time for them. They are sometimes a reminder of what they don’t have and what a lot of us take for granted," said Markin.

Leaders of mental health organizations said this time of year, they typically rely more on donations to make sure they have enough services for those in need.

Organizations like Boley Center and Ready for Life Pinellas are now able to apply for more funding.

A new grant is now available through the Florida Department of Children and Families that will help agencies pay for mental health and substance abuse programs.

“Without the different grant opportunities, we wouldn’t be able to operate and do what we do," said Marrone.

Organizations are able to submit a proposal application to the department through December 13.

Markin said it’s more important than ever for families and children to get the assistance they need.

“Knowing that tomorrow can be a better day, and it’s not always going to feel this hard. Just know you are loved, and you are wanted, and there is always a place for you in the world," said Markin.