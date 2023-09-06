Neighbors continue asking for help in Pinellas County community known for flooding

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Jim Lawson is starting over at 60.

"I've lost everything I own, every single thing I own," he said.

We met him Tuesday as he dodged "danger zones" in his Twin Cities mobile home—due to flooding from Hurricane Idalia.

"That plate [on the floor] is one of the danger zones. There's a metal plate behind your feet right there. That's a danger zone," he said.

However, he added that flooding is an issue that isn't new to this community due to drainage issues that have been documented here for years.

"Every time there is just a moderate, this fills up, and everyone that knows me around here knows I call it the Twin Cities river," he said.

In April of 2022, the mobile home park's owner, Lakeshore Management, issued this statement to ABC Action News about this issue:

"The new management at Twin City Mobile Home Community is constantly working to address issues of concern that are raised by our residents since taking over management in October 2021. We take our responsibility to our community members very seriously and their satisfaction is our highest priority. It’s important to know that the intermittent flooding is a complicated engineering issue and some of the causes originate outside the community and outside our immediate control." Lakeshore Management

Across the park, Erin Roth told us she also knows a thing or two about dodging soggy flooring thanks to Idalia's wrath.

"Okay, there's a hole there, so just be careful," she said.

Her front yard, like so many others who live here, is lined with damaged items.

"The water was very high; I mean very high. It's the worst it's ever been," she said.

Both say they're now looking to FEMA to help with recovery from the hurricane. But when it comes to the flooding and drainage issues they see throughout the year—the pair had different opinions on a long-term fix.

"I don't hold FEMA responsible; I don't hold Lakeshore Management responsible. I really can't say I hold anyone responsible other than maybe myself. Maybe the first time I saw cars floating back here, I should have did something to move," said Lawson.

"Fix the problem, at least to where it stays only ankle deep. I think everybody would be okay with that," said Roth.

In June, ABC Action News Anchor and Reporter Vanessa Araiza checked in with people who lived in the community to see if these issues had been fixed. They told her it hadn't.

On Friday, we called the community's front office to get answers on what's next for those who live here and deal with this flooding.

They called back and told us to contact their corporate owners, Lakeshore Management. So we did.

However, since Friday, our emails haven't been answered. ABC Action News reached out to property management again on Monday and have not received a response.

In the meantime, a spokesperson for Pinellas County released the following statement on local efforts to help people living in the community:

The City of St Petersburg, the County and representatives from the Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA have visited Twin Cities to do assessments. Florida DEM is reviewing the data and we are waiting on a determination for Individual Assistance, In the meantime, there are resources that the residents can use today. We're working with the Salvation Army to get targeted assistance to the Twin Cities park and are looking at options to assist residents who want to relocate. In addition:



Pinellas County partners with 211 Tampa Bay Cares, which residents can text or call to be referred to assistance for lodging, food, and other services offered by area non-profits.

Crisis Cleanup can assist with damage from Hurricane Idalia, like cutting fallen trees, tarping roofs, cleaning up flooding damage and mold mitigation. The public can call: 800-451-1954 or visit www.crisiscleanup.org through Sept. 15. Flyers and social media graphics are available at http://blog.crisiscleanup.org/2023/08/hurricane-idalia.html .

www.crisiscleanup.org http://blog.crisiscleanup.org/2023/08/hurricane-idalia.html The Florida Baptist Disaster Relief Public Assistance program is available to help with cleaning out flood damaged houses, tarping and tree removal. Their phone number is 904-253-0502.

Residents who suspect local price gouging can report it to Pinellas County Consumer Protection at (727) 464-6200 or complete an online form at www.pinellas.gov/consumer. They are also encouraged to report it to the Attorney General’s hotline at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

On Monday, Barry Burton, the Pinellas County Administrator, told ABC Action News the property has a private drainage system and that it's not tied to the county's drainage system. Burton said they're trying to document all of the information to where they can get the highest level of FEMA assistance possible, then match residents with the help that's available.