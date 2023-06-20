Flooding issues continue at Twin City Mobile Home Park nearly 3 years after initial report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly three years after ABC Action News first reported on the drainage and flood issues at Twin City Mobile Home Park, residents said the problems continue.

In addition to flooding as a result of rain, residents told ABC Action News they are also experiencing flooding from the tide.

Diane Carr has lived at the mobile home park for ten years. She is fearful the next big storm could completely flood her home.

"My trailer is going to cave in, and I am not going to have a place to live," Carr said.

In April of 2022, ABC Action News asked Lakeshore Management company what was being done to fix the problem.

In a statement to ABC Action News, they said,

"The new management at Twin City Mobile Home Community is constantly working to address issues of concern that are raised by our residents since taking over management in October 2021. We take our responsibility to our community members very seriously and their satisfaction is our highest priority. It’s important to know that the intermittent flooding is a complicated engineering issue and some of the causes originate outside the community and outside our immediate control."

Almost a year and a half later, ABC Action News has continued asking Lakeshore Management for answers.

An assistant manager on the property said they had no comment.

Charles Otero is a civil engineer in Tampa. After he watched a video of the flooding at Twin City Mobile Home Park, he acknowledged the issues were severe.

To be clear, Otero has never been to the property or worked with Twin City management, but ABC Action News wanted to get his take on the issue and the measures needed to remedy the unwanted overflow.

He said the solution is complicated.

"It's how far down you have to go. If you have a very limited choke point, you only have to replace that. If you had a certain size pipe, then you have to replace it with a bigger pipe," Otero said.

The park sits within Pinellas County, but because it's private property, it's the management's responsibility not the county's.

Calls and emails to Lakeshore Management have gone unanswered.

ABC Action News has also contacted Commissioner Janet Long and Representative Kathy Castor in search of the same answers on how can this be remedied.