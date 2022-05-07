Watch
Motorcycle crashes into SUV leaving 1 dead in St. Petersburg

Posted at 11:33 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 11:33:09-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person died after a motorcycle and SUV crashed into each other late Friday night in St. Petersburg.

According to St. Petersburg Police, a 39-year-old man was driving a black Harley Davidson east on 38th Avenue North near 34th Street. A Chevy Traverse was approaching the same intersection from the opposite direction and turned left onto 34th Street.

That's when police said the motorcycle crashed into the front passenger side of the Chevy SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle, who hasn't been identified, was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was pronounced dead. The other driver wasn't injured and talked to investigators before being allowed to leave the scene.

Police said the deadly crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

