More than 60 arrested during takedown of street racing event in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police said its department led a large operation to shut down a street racing event late Saturday night.

According to St. Petersburg Police, officers found dozens of people gathered in a parking lot on the 1100 block of Roosevelt Blvd. for an event involving street racing and vehicle doughnuts.

Investigators said they had obtained information the event on Saturday was simply a warmup, and the group planned to "take over" major intersections throughout Pinellas County.

In total, St. Petersburg Police, joined by the Pinellas Sheriff's Office, Pinellas Park Police, and the Florida Highway Patrol, arrested 69 people during the takedown. Police said 23 vehicles were also impounded from the event.

Police said the charges included fleeing and eluding, child endangerment, street racing, driving with a suspended license, and others.

