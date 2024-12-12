Mobile home residents receive eviction letters despite damage from Hurricane Milton

CLEARWATER, Fla. — John Micheal Deady said he was not surprised to see our ABC Action News story about the company that owns Harborview Mobile Manor in New Port Richey.

Among the issues there after Hurricane Helene, people were getting eviction letters, even though their homes had been destroyed by flooding.

"Knowing that they are in a flood area, they had zero plan to address it when flooding came because it's not their problem," Deady said.

Deady said he wasn't surprised because Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) also owns the mobile home park where he lives in Clearwater.

After contacting ELS, they told ABC Action News' Eric Waxler those demand letters should not have been sent and that they “sincerely apologize for this oversight in our process.”

Deady and HOA president Judy Marriott have a binder documenting all the problems they said are going on at Hillcrest.

After receiving complaints about Hillcrest, the city of Clearwater found problems including excessive growth of weeds and accumulation of debris at the park.

Some of that partially obstructed the roadway.

Also cited are buildings that needed structural and decorative repairs.

Some of the issues were ultimately resolved.

However, ABC Action News discovered the remnants of a large tree that had fallen over and crashed into a home during Hurricane Milton.

"The park tries to make that the responsibility of the resident. If a tree is on your lot, the park is going to make you own it."

Frustrated residents said better oversight is needed so companies follow the laws governing mobile home parks, as spelled out in Chapter 723 of the Florida Statute.

The statute includes a general obligation for maintaining the grounds, buildings, and utility connections.

"All the things that 723 says the park is supposed to do, their business model finds a way to sluff it off on the residents," Deady said.

People living at several other ELS-owned mobile home parks also had a long list of complaints.

The ELS website says it runs more than 200 mobile home parks around the country, with many in Florida.

Chad Orsatti is an attorney with Orsatti and Associates. He deals with mobile home parks.

"The tenants would have to maintain their individual mobile homes," Orastti said. "The park owners have an obligation to maintain buildings, improvements in the common areas and keep them in a a state of good repair. If someone feels like they are being harassed, they should certainly contact a local attorney to investigate if there has been any breach by the park owner of Chapter 723. I can tell you there are very specific rules that pertain to the management of mobile home parks."

A representative of Equity Lifestyle Properties was asked about the complaints from the residents.

The company's response says it spends millions of dollars each year to "improve the infrastructure, common areas, and amenities at our communities," and they are "focused" on complying with Florida Statute Chapter 723.

ELS says they have also worked to help residents in need by founding a nonprofit where 100% of donations go to people in ELS communities having difficulty paying rent.

ELS says of the 73,000 residents they have in Florida, they've "heard from a handful of unhappy residents" and "there are many thousands of residents who are happy with their community and management."

Back at Hillcrest, Deady said management called police after he warned a potential buyer about flooding issues.

This report shows police did not pursue the matter.

John said conditions can make life especially difficult for seniors on fixed incomes.

"There's no question about it because you are stuck here," Deady said.

