Missing 8-year-old in Pinellas found safe after Amber Alert issued

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Largo Police said an 8-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert issued Monday morning has been found and that she is "okay."

The Amber Alert was issued Monday Morning for Alessia Muhaj, who had last been seen in the 17000 block of Clearwater Largo Road North in Clearwater. Largo PD said Renato Muhaj, who was believed to be with Alessia, has been taken into custody.

Largo Police said they were also working on a death investigation in the 1700 Block of Clearwater Largo Road North in conjunction with the Amber Alert that was issued.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and have not released any further details.

