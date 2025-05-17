Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center expands to help families in Safety Harbor, surrounding communities

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFTS) — The Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center is taking a big step forward in its mission to support families, children, and seniors in need.

This week, the team held a ribbon cutting for its new Hooper Hall. This expansion, dedicated to long-serving Executive Director Janet Hooper, aims to enhance the center's capacity to serve the Safety Harbor community and its surrounding areas, including Oldsmar and Eastern Clearwater.

“Our center supports families, children, and seniors who are facing challenges and helps them get back on their feet," said David Hale, the executive director of the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center.

The need is especially important in this smaller community, where options for food pantries, after-school care, and summer camps are limited.

“We often hear from community members how grateful they are to have this resource available to them,” Hale noted.

The newly constructed Hooper Hall features an expanded food pantry to meet the increasing demand for essential supplies. In the past, the center struggled with space limitations, often receiving food donations and meeting with families in a cramped area.

“Now, we have a dedicated lobby where families can wait for assistance in a comfortable environment, and a spacious donation center for community contributions,” Hale explained.

Last year, the center provided food for over 25,000 individuals, a significant increase from the 11,000 served just a year prior, according to Food Pantry Director Ellen Young.

This year, projections indicate that the number will surpass even that.

“We have seen a dramatic rise in need, and our new space allows us to serve our community more effectively,” Hale added.

The center has also implemented initiatives to cater to the diverse needs of its patrons.

“We recognize that food security goes beyond just providing meals,” said Young. “Many people cannot purchase essential items like toiletries with SNAP benefits, which is why we focus on providing those necessities as well.”

The Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center prides itself on offering an environment devoid of judgment. Community member Alicia DeVries shared her experience, saying, “They ask about my grandson every week. It’s not just about food; it’s about the human connection.”

Alicia DeVries never imagined she would find herself in need of assistance.

“We were the people who donated to food banks. We sent canned goods to school food drives and that kind of thing. We never imagined that we would be the people going to the food bank,” she shared.

For DeVries and her family, the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center has become a lifeline.

“The reason I'm here today is for food support,” DeVries explained. “They have been helping us for the past two years while we care for our terminally ill grandchild.”

DeVries applauded the compassionate approach taken by the center's staff.

“They never treated us in a shameful way. They never made us feel bad for needing help. They didn’t ask us what we were doing wrong with our life that required assistance. They just opened their arms and said, ‘How can we help?’ And that really meant the world,” she said.

Volunteers like Debbie Marazito have also made a significant impact by dedicating their time to the center.

“I wanted to be a part of something that truly helps people in need,” she said. Her involvement has helped raise awareness about the various programs and services offered at the center.

The expansion of the Mattie Williams Neighborhood Family Center has also been met with enthusiastic support from the Safety Harbor community.

“We are grateful for the city’s funding and the generosity of local businesses and donations,” Hale stated. “Without this community support, our mission to assist our neighbors would not be possible.”

As the center continues to grow, Hale invited the community to utilize its services.

“If you're in need of care or resources, or if you're a student needing tutoring or after-school support, we welcome you to come and see what we can do together,” he concluded.

If you want to volunteer or donate to the organization, you can find more information here.