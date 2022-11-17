Manatee death total could top 2021's record of 1100

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Manatees feed on seagrass and experts say the pollution has killed off that seagrass, especially off Florida’s east coast in Brevard County.

That’s led manatees to starve to death in record numbers.

“That hasn’t changed over these past few years and so we are expecting to see more manatees die or need to be rescued because of starvation,” said Dr. James Powell, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute’s Executive Director

A record 1,100 manatees died in 2021.

And this year, heading into the winter, the number is well over 700.

“We are seeing this situation over the east coast. But we’ve also seen water quality around the state become worse and worse over time. And so it’s something that we and are decision-makers need to pay attention to,” said Powell.

Different groups are working on ways to replenish the food supply for manatees.

Last year, manatees fed on more than 200,000 pounds of lettuce brought to a warm-water power plant near Cape Canaveral.

“What has happened is because of all these manatees dying, there’s been more focus and realization. So there’s been more resources put into trying to do something about cleaning up the waterways in that particular area, but also Florida has a whole,” said Powell.

Manatees are also vulnerable to being hit by propellers from boats going too fast through no-wake zones.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium continues on working on a new manatee rehab center and hospital that will also include an exhibit for the public.

They say it will open next year.