Man shot after 'loud argument' at St. Pete apartment complex

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a St. Petersburg apartment complex.

According to a release from the St. Petersburg Police Department, the shooting happened at the Paradise Apartments located at 2185 16th Avenue South.

Officers were called to the apartments to respond to reports of a "loud argument" around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, April 5th. After they arrived, they heard shots being fired. One man was shot and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Police say that they are still looking for the shooter and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.