PINELLAS COUNTY — A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a train in Clearwater this afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said around 4:12 p.m., a man was walking on the railroad tracks adjacent to SR-590 and west of CR-611.

The pedestrian did not see the CSX freight train and was hit.

Officials said the man has serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

