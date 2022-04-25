Man charged in connection to 2 St. Pete homicides

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An arrest warrant was signed by the St. Petersburg Police Department charging 34-year-old Johnny Carnegie in connection to two homicides.

According to a release, Carnegie is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the homicides of 60-year-old Vernon Williams and 24-year-old Corlenzo Williams. The victims are not related.

Vernon Williams died of a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Melrose Avenue South April 10. Corlenzo Williams died in the 2900 block of 17th Avenue South April 12. Investigators believe both shootings were unprovoked.

Carnegie was previously identified by police as a person of interest in the homicide investigations. He is currently being held in the Hillsborough County jail for an unrelated charge. Police said Carnegie will remain at the facility until an extradition process can take place.

St. Petersburg Police Department Corlenzo Williams (left) and Vernon Williams (right)



Carneige is also facing one count of aggravated assault in separate matter. St. Pete PD said all investigations are ongoing.

