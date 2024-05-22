Man found covered in blood outside of Palm Harbor home arrested for murder: PCSO

PALM HARBOR, Fla — A man was arrested when a concerned neighbor called 911 on Tuesday afternoon, saying the man told him that he "killed someone."

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said around 3:36 p.m., deputies arrived at 302 Shore Drive in Palm Harbor after receiving the call. There, they found the suspect, Matthew Weldon, 37, standing in front of the home covered in blood.

Weldon then told deputies, "he is dead," and pointed towards the home, according to PCSO. Deputies found the victim, Carroll Bryan, 49, lying on the back patio and suffering from multiple blunt force injuries to his head, neck and arm. He passed away at the scene.

Through an investigation, detectives said they learned Weldon and Bryan met at a local bar in Clearwater around two weeks ago.

Detectives said Weldon then offered to help Bryan, loaning him his vehicle around a week ago. Bryan, however, didn't return the vehicle on the agreed-upon time, and Weldon "became upset."

According to officials, Bryan arrived at the home with Weldon's vehicle on Tuesday, where the two got into an argument. Based on evidence from the scene, detectives said it appeared Bryan was struck in the back of the head while on the back patio before being struck repeatedly while lying on the ground.

Weldon suffered minor injuries. He was charged with second-degree murder and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.