Man arrested for attempted murder in St. Pete, police say

Posted at 8:43 AM, Jan 31, 2024
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested for attempted murder after an investigation in Pinellas County early Wednesday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers arrived at a home on 64th Avenue South around 1:55 a.m. when they received reports of a man who was shot inside.

Police added they believe it was a "domestic-related incident." The suspect, 35-year-old Jacob Merrett, lived at the home, and both the victim and Merrett knew one another.

The victim is alive and being treated at a hospital. Merrett was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

