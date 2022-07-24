Watch Now
Man arrested for at least 37 different commercial burglaries in Pinellas County

Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 24, 2022
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police said they have arrested a suspect who is wanted for more than three dozen commercial burglaries this year with losses in excess of $100,000.

Police said they arrested Ismar Becirovic, 38, at his residence Friday, ending a crime spree they said began in April.

According to Pinellas Park Police, Becirovic targeted commercial businesses that specialized in HVAC installations and repairs.

Police said he would break fences to access buildings and vehicles and force entry by cutting off locks or breaking windows. According to police, he would burglarize businesses and steal Freon, copper, tubing, and other supplies and equipment.

Pinellas Park Police said Becirovic had committed offenses that impacted most communities in Pinellas County. At the time of his arrest, police said Becirovic was wanted in 37 separate crimes.

