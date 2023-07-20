Madeira Beach wildlife center working to reunite surviving animals after devastating fire

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's been a week since an early morning fire caused devastating damage and killed dozens of animals at the Alligator and Wildlife Recovery Center in Madeira Beach.

One of the center's owners, Sonny Flynn, is working to reunite the displaced animals that survived.

“I want my babies home, so some rough days and days I cry all day, and there's days I'm like, let's just get it done," Flynn said.

After the fire, the 130 animals that survived were brought to different aquariums and wildlife centers across the West Coast of Florida. Flynn said she's so thankful for the people that stepped in to help.

Now, she's working to bring those animals to Sonny Green Acres in Clearwater.

“We're going to use some of the vacant space that we haven't built on to create temporary homes for our displaced animals so we can bring them home,” Flynn said.

She explained it's no easy task because Sonny Green Acres is built for farm animals.

She said they need to clear out debris and build ponds and temporary enclosures to fit all 130 animals.

She has her staff and 14 volunteers working to build the temporary homes, but she said she needs more hands and materials to get this done.

“Anybody that wants to help pick up trash knows how to build. We need building materials. So if you can't donate cash or if you have extra lumber laying around, we could use it all,” Flynn said.

While donations and volunteers help get the work done, she has one more request for the community.

“Please keep us in your prayers and your thoughts,” Flynn said.

The chamber is collecting donations here.

Johns Pass Rescue is collecting donations here.

If you want to volunteer, email cynthia@tampabayrescues.com.