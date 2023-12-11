Local wrestlers team up to raise money for The Christmas Toy Shop Project, Inc.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Local professional and indie wrestlers teamed up to help raise money for The Christmas Toy Shop Project, Inc.

"All of these wrestlers have donated their time. That's not something that professional wrestlers often do," organizer TJ Rutherford explained.

It's the third year wrestlers get in the ring to put on a show at Cage Brewing. Organizers said they want to help the local toy drive get more exposure and increase donations.

"It really just brings a huge smile to me. Like, I know that I'm playing a small part in something so beneficial to kids out there. A lot of them don't have anything, especially during this time," wrestler Tyshaun Perez said.

People donated their money and toys and could buy raffle tickets for underprivileged children across Pinellas County.

"In the past we did, it was about, $3,000 and a box truck full of toys. I think we're going to match, if not exceed that!" Logan Cruz, another organizer, explained.

This wouldn't be possible without the help of people like the Digital Destroyer.

"I gave money to kids because I wanted kids to have a good Christmas for kids who didn't have like anything to play with," ten-year-old Damien Liucci said.

Liucci said he gave away all of the toys he no longer plays with and even raised his own money to donate.

"If I didn't have anything, I wouldn't really have a fun Christmas either," said Liucci

Liucci said he also bought some new toys, all to help bring joy to other kids this holiday season.

"Over the years, it's really grown into a community event. So, seeing people out here even though it's pouring rain, even though people are having to park a block away and trudge through the rain. That's what this is about," Cruz added.