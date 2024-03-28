Local nonprofit presenting plans to build free grocery store in Tangerine Plaza in south St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For years, ABC Action News has been reporting on the lack of grocery store options in south St. Petersburg.

The nearest grocery store is at least two miles each way, making it difficult for the people in this community who don’t have transportation to get fresh food.

In 2017, a neighborhood Walmart closed down in Tangerine Plaza, creating a gap in the area.

Since then, there hasn’t been a viable grocery option nearby for neighbors, contributing to what’s being referred to as a food desert with growing food insecurity and inequities.

That’s where Positive Impact Ministries comes in.

“Our neighbors here in midtown, they have made it very clear that they do not want Tangerine Plaza to be demolished. They want Tangerine Plaza to be revitalized," said Karen Rae, executive director of Positive Impact Ministries.

The group is offering to pay $1.75 million cash for the city-owned strip mall.

Positive Impact has plans to build a neighborhood market on the lot that will mimic a grocery store where people can get fresh food for free.

“With roomy aisles and bright lighting, it will welcome the families in, and it will not look any different from any other grocery store. The only difference is our families get to shop at no cost,” said Rae.

They’re able to do this by partnering with large grocery store chains like Publix, Sam’s, The Fresh Market and Aldi.

Positive Impact will present plans to St. Pete leaders at a meeting on Thursday.

“It is so important because we’re standing right in the middle of a food desert. Our neighbors need to have fresh food right here in their neighborhood," said Rae.

Positive Impact gathered early Thursday morning before taking a bus to speak to city hall leaders.

“Our message to city leaders will be that our community has a voice that’s meant to be heard. Our neighbors need fresh, whole food, and this plaza can be revitalized," said Rae.

Several neighbors told ABC Action News they support this project.

“You know it’s convenient and you know you’ve got a lot of homeless people around here,” said resident Leonard Williams.

“When you’re on a fixed income, and we rely on this every week to be able to maintain,” said neighbor Leah Mason Smith.

“I think this is very important. Especially poor people. I’m from Jamaica, and I grew up, and I know what it is to be poor, and this is my determination,” said neighbor Millie Butler. "Because when you’re hungry, it is hard. You can have clothes, but when you’re hungry, you can die."

City leaders are also looking into another proposal to build affordable housing rental units on the Tangerine Plaza property.