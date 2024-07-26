Local group works to redevelop North Greenwood in Clearwater

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local group is working to redevelop the North Greenwood Community in Clearwater.

The Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition is trying to bring more life into the neighborhood.

"I'm kind of excited. I think it will be a great, new change for us. Something more positive. Give us something to look forward to," said Melissa Bopp, a resident of North Greenwood.

Bopp has lived in North Greenwood for three years and said the area could use some help.

"There's a lot of crime and a lot of things going on around here," said Bopp.

Residents said the community used to be just that, a community.

"There was everything, there was food, there were shops, there were barbershops, there were entertainment…we began to see those businesses close. A lot of the businesses the property was condemned," said Gloria Campbell who works with the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition.

It's a sight Campbell wishes she could see again.

"If we look along that corridor now, what we see is desolation, a lot of empty lots," she said.

Compared to a decade ago, there are now vacant buildings, there's more crime… and the area is considered 'at-risk.'

Campbell is working to make that dream of seeing a bustling community again come true.

"What can people expect? Hang on to your seats!" said Campbell.

Some of the $5 million in funding from the CRA will go towards a new container mall that will offer music, food, and shopping.

"It's going to be very powerful. We are going to have individuals who some or most of them are first-time business owners," said Campbell.

Coalition leaders said they want the North Greenwood community to become a destination.

Campbell said the hope is to attract visitors to North Greenwood and keep people from moving out.

"Understand how to keep their homes, stay in their homes, reduce their bills," said Campbell.

Both Campbell and Bopp said they are excited for the change.

"More positive things going on in the neighborhood," said Bopp.

"We really see the future of North Greenwood being nothing but bright," said Campbell.