Local church hosts 'banned-book' movie nights

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A group of parents are taking a stand against banning books.

Parents at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Tarpon Springs are holding a series of movie nights showing movies based on books that have been banned anywhere in the country.

"I would really love it if we could get the politics out of the schools," said Kathy Hopkins, a grandparent in Pinellas County.

The politics Hopkins is talking about is the book-banning controversy.

In Florida, several books have been banned in schools because of recent legislation.

"The thought of having things like that not available to the next generation of kids. It's just sad, and it makes me concerned," said Hopkins.

Supporters of book banning, like Laura Kissak with Moms For Liberty in Hillsborough County, say books that cite sexually explicit material should be removed.

"The school should be that one place, that one neutral wholesome place that kids aren't exposed to this because they are exposed to it everywhere else," said Kissak.

With other books, like Captain Underpants and Charlotte's Web, being banned in schools in the U.S., parents at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Tarpon Springs are working to bring awareness to the censorship.

Parent Barbara Mellon is hosting banned book movie nights at the church, highlighting books and movies that have been controversial, like the movie Ruby Bridges.

"It's an important story...everyone knows that Ruby Bridges was the first girl to integrate public schools, so that kind of his a nerve," said Mellon.

The Ruby Bridges movie was recently a topic of debate within the Pinellas County School District after being temporarily pulled from North Shore Elementary School after a parent complaint. It was reviewed and allowed back into the school.

"Somebody may say 'this should be banned' when in reality nothing should be banned," said Mellon.

Hopkins brings her grandchildren to the movie nights.

"They want to know about racism, they want to understand about sexuality, and parents don't always have all the answers," said Hopkins.

Hopkins and Mellon say if a book is banned from school, a child may never read it.

"So many of our kids don't have parents who can go out and buy the book; they can't get to the library because they don't have transportation," said Mellon.

They say books are critical for student development.

"The kids who are not getting these books are our future public servants," said Mellon.