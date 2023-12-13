Largo man's home goes up in flames after fire ignites for a second time

LARGO, Fla — A home in Largo was completely destroyed after it went up in flames multiple times Wednesday.

The homeowner, Tim Reigelsperger, said the fire first started in the back. Largo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames after Reigelsperger said he tried to do so. Reigelsperger said he was afraid the flames would re-ignite, so he slept in his car.

Not long after, Reigelsperger said a neighbor was banging on his door after his home was fully engulfed in flames.

"Next thing you know, the wind kicked up. I looked through the blinds, and it was bright orange everywhere... It was a nightmare," neighbor Rick Canale explained.

It’s hard to make out what once made up a home. All that's left is debris and ash, but that’s not stopping Reigelsperger. He's searching for his military tags.

“It’s from when I was in Afghanistan and Iraq. It’s sentimental... Got me through three tours over there, safe. I take them everywhere I travel. Can’t replace them,” Reigelsperger added.

While we were there talking with Reigelsperger, we watched flames re-ignite and crews had to come back for a third time.

"The first one was manageable. The second one, I lost everything. I'm homeless. I don’t have clothes. I have nothing... And now seeing a fire in there for the third time. Makes me mad," Reigelsperger explained.

Surrounding homes suffered damage from the flames, but no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.