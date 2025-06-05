Largo man stole over $650,000 in watches from his employer: PCSO

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said detectives arrested a man after he allegedly stole 36 high-end watches from his employer.

Detectives said their investigation began in mid-May after they received a report that an employee at Gold & Diamond Source, later identified as 32-year-old Michael Kelly, had stolen several watches from the company starting in October 2021.

PCSO stated Kelly entered false information on company records to make it seem like there was a sale, and then stole watches from inventory and hid them in his suit jacket

Detectives said Kelly was seen on surveillance video entering false trade-in transactions, with no customer present.

Kelly was arrested on June 5 and charged with scheme to defraud, with Gold & Diamond Source reporting a financial loss exceeding $650,000.