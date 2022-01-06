Ken Welch to be sworn in Thursday as St. Pete's first African American mayor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ken Welch is making history on Thursday, as he prepares to be sworn in as the first African American mayor of St. Petersburg.

Welch will be sworn in virtually after he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all of us to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Welch.

Welch will give a live, virtual speech at 12 p.m. The speech can be watched on the city's TV channel or its Facebook page.

“While this is disappointing, I am incredibly thankful that my current symptoms are not serious, and I keep in my thoughts and prayers all the families who have lost so much more to this pandemic. Though we will not be able to celebrate in person, let us keep front of mind the significance of the day – the day that we begin a journey together, as one community in one city, toward inclusive progress. We will have much more to celebrate together in the years to come."

Welch has told ABC Action News he has challenging work ahead of him as mayor dealing with economic, social, and environmental issues in St. Petersburg.

There are several things he says he'll be focusing on as mayor. Those include:



Controlling gun violence

Rebuilding again infrastructure

Redeveloping Tropicana Field

The lack of affordable housing

People in the community say Welch's promise to focus on inclusive progress and making sure that as St. Pete grows, residents and businesses can afford to stay in the city and thrive, is top of mind.

"What we’re really hoping to do with the incoming administration and all residents of goodwill. Whether they’re renters or landlords or what have you, is to put our hearts and minds together and have a conversation about how we secure that right to housing for all of our people," said Aaron Dietrich, from People's Council of St. Petersburg.

Welch will be announcing several senior staff members who will join his administration on January 6.

Five new city council members will be sworn in on the steps of City Hall at 10:30 a.m.

St. Pete Police say 5th Street is closed to traffic between 1st and 2nd Avenue North by City Hall during the ceremony.

Welch previously contracted COVID-19 in September, where he experienced mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and received his COVID-19 booster shot in November.